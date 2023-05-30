Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has increased by 2.89 when compared to last closing price of 165.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that Rooftop Solar: Ain’t No Sunshine

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ENPH is $253.61, which is $87.39 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 133.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.18% of that float. The average trading volume for ENPH on May 30, 2023 was 3.94M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH’s stock has seen a 3.24% increase for the week, with a 3.52% rise in the past month and a -19.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -31.28% for the last 200 days.

ENPH Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.30. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -35.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Yang Mandy, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $156.86 back on May 02. After this action, Yang Mandy now owns 99,043 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $549,022 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thurman J, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., purchase 32,900 shares at $166.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Rodgers Thurman J is holding 32,900 shares at $5,490,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 68.90, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.