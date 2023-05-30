Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ET is at 1.71.

The public float for ET is 2.48B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume for ET on May 30, 2023 was 11.03M shares.

ET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has decreased by -0.63 when compared to last closing price of 12.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ET’s Market Performance

ET’s stock has fallen by -0.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.09% and a quarterly drop of -0.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Energy Transfer LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for ET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.24% for the last 200 days.

ET Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from WARREN KELCY L, who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $12.76 back on May 24. After this action, WARREN KELCY L now owns 61,578,477 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $4,466,000 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KELCY L, the Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 400,000 shares at $12.78 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that WARREN KELCY L is holding 61,228,477 shares at $5,112,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.