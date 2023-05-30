Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) is $4.50, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for ELEV is 22.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ELEV on May 30, 2023 was 876.98K shares.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV)’s stock price has increased by 66.78 compared to its previous closing price of 3.01. However, the company has seen a 31.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ELEV’s Market Performance

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has seen a 31.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 69.02% gain in the past month and a 355.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.76% for ELEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.20% for ELEV stock, with a simple moving average of 239.04% for the last 200 days.

ELEV Trading at 88.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.63%, as shares surge +90.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV rose by +31.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +311.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw 428.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -149.00, with -93.40 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.