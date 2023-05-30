eBay Inc. (EBAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has surged by 1.70 when compared to previous closing price of 43.62, but the company has seen a 2.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that EBay Stock Slides Despite Solid Earnings. The Company Is Cautious About the Year Ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is 37.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is $49.48, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 533.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On May 30, 2023, EBAY’s average trading volume was 4.74M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stock saw a decrease of 2.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for eBay Inc. (EBAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for EBAY’s stock, with a 1.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBAY Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.65. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Boone Cornelius, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $44.67 back on May 12. After this action, Boone Cornelius now owns 44,982 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $245,699 using the latest closing price.

SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, the Director of eBay Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that SWAN ROBERT HOLMES is holding 136,632 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at -13.20. The total capital return value is set at 13.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.22. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on eBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 182.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.64. Total debt to assets is 45.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of eBay Inc. (EBAY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.