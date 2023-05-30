DLocal Limited (DLO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DLO is $16.36, which is $5.15 above the current price. The public float for DLO is 144.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on May 30, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.32 in comparison to its previous close of 13.80, however, the company has experienced a -19.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/21 that DLocal, the Week’s Only IPO, Makes Its Debut

DLO’s Market Performance

DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a -19.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.96% decline in the past month and a -23.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.95% for DLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -36.14% for the last 200 days.

DLO Trading at -20.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.90%, as shares sank -18.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -19.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.95. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -26.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.72 for the present operating margin

+51.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +25.94. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.