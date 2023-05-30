Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) by analysts is $8.41, which is -$0.21 below the current market price. The public float for DSEY is 313.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of DSEY was 3.56M shares.

DSEY) stock’s latest price update

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.42relation to previous closing price of 8.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.54% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DSEY’s Market Performance

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has seen a 0.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.01% gain in the past month and a 41.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.53% for DSEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for DSEY’s stock, with a 35.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DSEY Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw 96.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSEY

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.