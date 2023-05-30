Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has increased by 7.23 when compared to last closing price of 92.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLR is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DLR is $115.58, which is $16.44 above the current price. The public float for DLR is 287.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLR on May 30, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR stock saw a decrease of 8.97% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.16% for DLR’s stock, with a -5.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DLR Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.93. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $97.47 back on May 15. After this action, MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P now owns 10,176 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $146,205 using the latest closing price.

Corey Dyer, the EVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 4,401 shares at $104.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Corey Dyer is holding 30,026 shares at $458,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.