D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) has surged by 33.60 when compared to previous closing price of 1.25, but the company has seen a 244.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QBTS is $1.90, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 79.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for QBTS on May 30, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

QBTS’s Market Performance

QBTS stock saw an increase of 244.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 238.74% and a quarterly increase of 138.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.55% for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 179.28% for QBTS’s stock, with a -43.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QBTS Trading at 181.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.08%, as shares surge +235.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +226.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS rose by +244.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6566. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw 15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from WEST STEVEN M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, WEST STEVEN M now owns 54,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $63,750 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of D-Wave Quantum Inc., purchase 630 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 7,939,776 shares at $3,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stands at -718.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.