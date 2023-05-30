Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis...

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is above average at 7.78x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 1.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXAI on May 30, 2023 was 5.53M shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.45 in comparison to its previous close of 6.60, however, the company has experienced a 1.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXAI’s stock has risen by 1.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.82% and a quarterly drop of -28.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.58% for CXApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.33% for CXAI’s stock, with a -20.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at 11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.11%, as shares sank -42.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -27.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

