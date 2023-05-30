Coty Inc. (COTY) Stock Observes 19.64% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, COTY stock has gone down by -1.87%, with a monthly decline of -6.05% and a quarterly plunge of -1.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Coty Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.82% for COTY’s stock, with a 19.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COTY is 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COTY is $13.23, which is $2.29 above the current price. The public float for COTY is 351.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COTY on May 30, 2023 was 5.25M shares.

COTY) stock’s latest price update

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.55 in relation to its previous close of 10.97. However, the company has experienced a -1.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Coty Beats Sales Estimates on Strong Demand and Pricing

COTY Trading at -5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, Coty Inc. saw 28.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 1,039,129 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $760,980 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 939,129 shares at $755,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 156.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.95. Total debt to assets is 40.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coty Inc. (COTY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.