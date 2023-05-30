Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has decreased by -2.38 when compared to last closing price of 24.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Right Now?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CTRA is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTRA is $30.64, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 749.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CTRA on May 30, 2023 was 8.45M shares.

CTRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has seen a -5.42% decrease in the past week, with a -3.66% drop in the past month, and a -3.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for CTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.05% for CTRA’s stock, with a -6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTRA Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.93. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DeShazer Michael D., who sale 20,824 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 21. After this action, DeShazer Michael D. now owns 77,406 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $501,858 using the latest closing price.

HELMERICH HANS, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HELMERICH HANS is holding 225,755 shares at $138,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 20.30 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.