Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) has decreased by -7.14 when compared to last closing price of 2.80.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is $4.88, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for CRVS is 41.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRVS on May 30, 2023 was 750.49K shares.

CRVS’s Market Performance

CRVS stock saw an increase of -18.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 128.07% and a quarterly increase of 243.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.78% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.00% for CRVS’s stock, with a 159.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRVS Trading at 85.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares surge +140.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +252.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS fell by -18.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +201.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 205.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Grais Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 15. After this action, Grais Linda now owns 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Jones William Benton, the of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Jones William Benton is holding 133,773 shares at $15,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

Equity return is now at value -65.40, with -54.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.