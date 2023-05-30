Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CGEN is 2.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CGEN is $5.75, which is $4.69 above the current price. The public float for CGEN is 81.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CGEN on May 30, 2023 was 295.02K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CGEN) stock’s latest price update

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN)’s stock price has soared by 10.70 in relation to previous closing price of 0.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 39.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CGEN’s Market Performance

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has experienced a 39.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 80.43% rise in the past month, and a 39.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.44% for CGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.09% for CGEN’s stock, with a 22.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGEN Trading at 53.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, as shares surge +79.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +39.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7541. In addition, Compugen Ltd. saw 48.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-471.65 for the present operating margin

+80.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compugen Ltd. stands at -449.25. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.91. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.30 for asset returns.

Based on Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.42. Total debt to assets is 2.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.