Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has seen a -6.85% decrease in the past week, with a -14.33% drop in the past month, and a -0.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for CDE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.85% for CDE stock, with a simple moving average of -13.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is $4.63, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for CDE is 276.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDE on May 30, 2023 was 5.84M shares.

The stock of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) has increased by 0.34 when compared to last closing price of 2.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDE Trading at -16.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE fell by -6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -11.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from MELLOR ROBERT E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 25. After this action, MELLOR ROBERT E now owns 239,188 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $14,995 using the latest closing price.

McGrath Aoife, the SVP, Exploration of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 3,600 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that McGrath Aoife is holding 123,017 shares at $10,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.44 for the present operating margin

+0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc. stands at -10.26. The total capital return value is set at -3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.85. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 29.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.