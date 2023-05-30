Citigroup Inc. (C): A Technical Analysis

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Citigroup Inc. (C) is $57.01, which is $12.71 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.93B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of C on May 30, 2023 was 19.13M shares.

C) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has increased by 0.84 when compared to last closing price of 44.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/24/23 that For Citigroup, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do—But Still Worth It

C’s Market Performance

Citigroup Inc. (C) has seen a -2.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.17% decline in the past month and a -11.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for C.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.92% for C’s stock, with a -6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

C Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.82. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw -1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Turek Zdenek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.87 back on Apr 18. After this action, Turek Zdenek now owns 155,979 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $598,440 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 2,950 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 82,779 shares at $149,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +14.73. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Citigroup Inc. (C) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.