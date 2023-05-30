Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.69 in relation to its previous close of 49.03. However, the company has experienced a 1.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/17/23 that Cisco Stock Falls on Declining Orders

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is 17.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is $56.06, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On May 30, 2023, CSCO’s average trading volume was 18.51M shares.

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO stock saw an increase of 1.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.09% and a quarterly increase of 2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.46% for CSCO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.28% for the last 200 days.

CSCO Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.41. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Sharritts Jeffery S., who sale 5,175 shares at the price of $49.11 back on May 22. After this action, Sharritts Jeffery S. now owns 259,893 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $254,144 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON KRISTINA M, the Director of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 2,880 shares at $49.21 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that JOHNSON KRISTINA M is holding 65,838 shares at $141,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.38 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 27.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.62. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.98. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.