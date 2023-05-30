Celestica Inc. (CLS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.49 compared to its previous closing price of 11.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is above average at 10.64x. The 36-month beta value for CLS is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLS is $14.33, which is $1.48 above than the current price. The public float for CLS is 102.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume of CLS on May 30, 2023 was 481.54K shares.

CLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Celestica Inc. (CLS) has seen a 12.52% increase in the past week, with a 14.22% rise in the past month, and a -1.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for CLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.10% for CLS’s stock, with a 13.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLS Trading at 9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +18.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.17. In addition, Celestica Inc. saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Celestica Inc. (CLS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.