Canaan Inc. (CAN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -26.74 in comparison to its previous close of 2.58, however, the company has experienced a -23.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is 4.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAN is 3.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Canaan Inc. (CAN) is $37.51, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for CAN is 166.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On May 30, 2023, CAN’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

CAN’s Market Performance

CAN stock saw a decrease of -23.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.98% for Canaan Inc. (CAN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.08% for CAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.86% for the last 200 days.

CAN Trading at -29.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares sank -32.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -23.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5455. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw -8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc. stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.56.

Based on Canaan Inc. (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canaan Inc. (CAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.