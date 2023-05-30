C3.ai Inc. (AI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has increased by 15.95 compared to its previous closing price of 28.41. However, the company has seen a 30.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/15/23 that C3.ai Stock Is Rising. Demand Is Exploding for Enterprise AI, CEO Says.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for C3.ai Inc. (AI) by analysts is $19.70, which is -$13.24 below the current market price. The public float for AI is 90.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.88% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of AI was 21.55M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen a 30.30% increase in the past week, with a 87.27% rise in the past month, and a 48.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.23% for AI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.33% for AI’s stock, with a 87.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AI Trading at 44.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares surge +84.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +30.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.96. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 194.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $30.26 back on May 25. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 185,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $726,240 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 4,438 shares at $18.11 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 336,971 shares at $80,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. The total capital return value is set at -18.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.47. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc. (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.