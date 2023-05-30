Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is 27.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVGO is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is $732.99, which is -$110.95 below the current market price. The public float for AVGO is 414.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On May 30, 2023, AVGO’s average trading volume was 2.18M shares.

AVGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has jumped by 11.52 compared to previous close of 728.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVGO’s Market Performance

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has seen a 19.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.42% gain in the past month and a 38.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for AVGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.66% for AVGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.14% for the last 200 days.

AVGO Trading at 27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +29.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO rose by +19.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $656.06. In addition, Broadcom Inc. saw 45.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from Spears Kirsten M., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $619.72 back on Mar 28. After this action, Spears Kirsten M. now owns 41,085 shares of Broadcom Inc., valued at $4,338,040 using the latest closing price.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J, the Director of Broadcom Inc., sale 740 shares at $639.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that FERNANDEZ RAUL J is holding 1,213 shares at $472,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc. stands at +34.62. The total capital return value is set at 22.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 57.40, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), the company’s capital structure generated 176.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.77. Total debt to assets is 54.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.