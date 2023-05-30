Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): A Technical Analysis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is $79.79, which is $15.88 above the current market price. The public float for BMY is 2.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMY on May 30, 2023 was 7.93M shares.

BMY) stock’s latest price update

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)’s stock price has dropped by -1.15 in relation to previous closing price of 64.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that Bristol-Myers CEO Giovanni Caforio to Step Down

BMY’s Market Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has experienced a -3.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.61% drop in the past month, and a -8.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for BMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.93% for BMY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.14% for the last 200 days.

BMY Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMY fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.98. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company saw -11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMY starting from VESSEY RUPERT, who sale 50,385 shares at the price of $67.06 back on May 03. After this action, VESSEY RUPERT now owns 47,751 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, valued at $3,378,818 using the latest closing price.

Caforio Giovanni, the Board Chair and CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sale 240,000 shares at $74.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Caforio Giovanni is holding 236,104 shares at $17,916,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.08 for the present operating margin

+57.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at +13.71. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.80. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), the company’s capital structure generated 131.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.73. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.