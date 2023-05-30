BP p.l.c.’s (BP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of BP p.l.c. (BP) has gone down by -1.33% for the week, with a -9.63% drop in the past month and a -11.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.66% for BP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.94% for BP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Right Now?

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BP is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BP is $46.01, which is $9.13 above the current market price. The public float for BP is 2.90B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for BP on May 30, 2023 was 8.67M shares.

BP) stock’s latest price update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.54 in relation to its previous close of 35.36. However, the company has experienced a -1.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/08/23 that Shell and BP’s Hidden Spark

BP Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BP fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.39. In addition, BP p.l.c. saw 1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.06 for the present operating margin

+22.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for BP p.l.c. stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 28.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 39.50, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on BP p.l.c. (BP), the company’s capital structure generated 82.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BP p.l.c. (BP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.