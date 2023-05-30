Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock Records -7.53% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen a -5.85% decrease in the past week, with a 4.96% gain in the past month, and a -7.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.43% for BRQS’s stock, with a -54.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 68.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRQS on May 30, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

BRQS stock's latest price update

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRQS Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2307. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.78 for the present operating margin

+20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -54.73. Equity return is now at value 392.00, with -72.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.