Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock Records -7.53...

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock Records -7.53% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has seen a -5.85% decrease in the past week, with a 4.96% gain in the past month, and a -7.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for BRQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.43% for BRQS’s stock, with a -54.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 68.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRQS on May 30, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRQS Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2307. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1.78 for the present operating margin
  • +20.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -54.73. Equity return is now at value 392.00, with -72.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​