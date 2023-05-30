Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Beta Value: Understanding the...

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BITF is also noteworthy at 3.10.

The average price estimated by analysts for BITF is $2.17, The public float for BITF is 180.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on May 30, 2023 was 4.14M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.64 in relation to its previous close of 1.10. However, the company has experienced a 3.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BITF’s Market Performance

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a 3.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.02% gain in the past month and a 25.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.01% for BITF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.69% for BITF’s stock, with a 21.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BITF Trading at 12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1037. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 171.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Equity return is now at value -87.40, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

