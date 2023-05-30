Home  »  Companies   »  Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock: A Look at the Analy...

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 5.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is $3.40, which is $0.63 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on May 30, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) has surged by 11.24 when compared to previous closing price of 2.49, but the company has seen a 18.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/23 that Bitcoin Miner Adds Machines in Iceland Before Possible U.S. Tax Crackdown

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT’s stock has risen by 18.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.03% and a quarterly rise of 125.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.31% for Bit Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.11% for BTBT’s stock, with a 105.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTBT Trading at 48.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares surge +39.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +128.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 361.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -120.83 for the present operating margin
  • -49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at -326.03. Equity return is now at value -77.20, with -68.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

