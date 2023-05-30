BIOLASE Inc.’s (BIOL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has gone down by -49.85% for the week, with a -61.43% drop in the past month and a -83.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 23.46% for BIOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -58.67% for BIOL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -93.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is $3.15, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for BIOL is 23.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIOL on May 30, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

BIOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) has jumped by 1.25 compared to previous close of 0.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -49.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIOL Trading at -67.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.01%, as shares sank -67.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOL fell by -49.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1875. In addition, BIOLASE Inc. saw -87.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIOL starting from LORD JONATHAN T MD, who sale 3,537 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Dec 07. After this action, LORD JONATHAN T MD now owns 59,925 shares of BIOLASE Inc., valued at $2,653 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.28 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIOLASE Inc. stands at -59.09. Equity return is now at value -244.90, with -68.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.