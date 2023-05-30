Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) has dropped by -3.15 compared to previous close of 16.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BILI is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is $179.65, which is $10.25 above the current market price. The public float for BILI is 316.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. On May 30, 2023, BILI’s average trading volume was 5.32M shares.

BILI’s Market Performance

The stock of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has seen a -12.99% decrease in the past week, with a -19.66% drop in the past month, and a -15.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for BILI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.75% for BILI’s stock, with a -18.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BILI Trading at -20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -18.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILI fell by -12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.56. In addition, Bilibili Inc. saw -30.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BILI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.17 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bilibili Inc. stands at -34.23. The total capital return value is set at -22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.20. Equity return is now at value -43.40, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bilibili Inc. (BILI), the company’s capital structure generated 100.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.11. Total debt to assets is 37.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.