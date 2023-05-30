Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 3.24, but the company has seen a 0.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBD is 5.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on May 30, 2023 was 28.74M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD’s stock has seen a 0.31% increase for the week, with a 17.13% rise in the past month and a 27.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for Banco Bradesco S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.61% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of 7.92% for the last 200 days.

BBD Trading at 15.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 17.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.