Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AVAH is $1.35, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for AVAH is 174.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for AVAH on May 30, 2023 was 459.52K shares.

AVAH) stock’s latest price update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVAH’s Market Performance

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has experienced a -20.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.66% drop in the past month, and a -20.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.71% for AVAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.52% for AVAH’s stock, with a -22.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVAH Trading at -13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares sank -20.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAH fell by -20.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1280. In addition, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. saw 25.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVAH starting from Afshar David, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.01 back on Aug 24. After this action, Afshar David now owns 288,240 shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., valued at $20,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+29.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stands at -37.03. The total capital return value is set at 4.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.01. Equity return is now at value -729.50, with -39.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.