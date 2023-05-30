Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has gone down by -3.74% for the week, with a 63.58% rise in the past month and a 46.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.01% for AUTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.92% for AUTL’s stock, with a 20.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AUTL is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AUTL is $7.07, which is $4.47 above than the current price. The public float for AUTL is 158.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of AUTL on May 30, 2023 was 620.97K shares.

AUTL) stock’s latest price update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.21 in comparison to its previous close of 3.05, however, the company has experienced a -3.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUTL Trading at 37.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares surge +56.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw 48.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2707.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at -2402.95. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.