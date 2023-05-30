Assessing the Risk and Potential of Vale S.A.’s (VALE) Stock

The stock of Vale S.A. (VALE) has seen a -4.33% decrease in the past week, with a -7.47% drop in the past month, and a -18.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for VALE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.85% for VALE stock, with a simple moving average of -12.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) Right Now?

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VALE is at 0.89.

The average price suggested by analysts for VALE is $17.78, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for VALE is 3.93B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for VALE on May 30, 2023 was 23.37M shares.

VALE) stock’s latest price update

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)’s stock price has increased by 3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 12.87. However, the company has seen a -4.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/23 that GM Looks to Deepen Mining Ties With Stake in Brazil’s Vale

VALE Trading at -9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VALE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VALE fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.73. In addition, Vale S.A. saw -21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VALE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vale S.A. stands at +38.01. The total capital return value is set at 33.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.34. Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vale S.A. (VALE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.17. Total debt to assets is 14.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vale S.A. (VALE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.