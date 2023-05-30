Assessing the Risk and Potential of GSI Technology Inc.’s (GSIT) Stock

In the past week, GSIT stock has gone down by -13.50%, with a monthly gain of 215.27% and a quarterly surge of 208.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.09% for GSI Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.89% for GSIT’s stock, with a 124.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GSIT is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 18.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On May 30, 2023, GSIT’s average trading volume was 4.32M shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) has dropped by -8.47 compared to previous close of 5.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSIT Trading at 116.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.41%, as shares surge +237.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +248.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT fell by -13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 200.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.24 for the present operating margin

+59.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc. stands at -53.81. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.