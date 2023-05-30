ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.23 compared to its previous closing price of 7.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Right Now?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASX is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASX is $9.10, which is -$0.6 below the current price. The public float for ASX is 1.51B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASX on May 30, 2023 was 5.23M shares.

ASX’s Market Performance

The stock of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has seen a 6.92% increase in the past week, with a 16.22% rise in the past month, and a 10.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for ASX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.13% for ASX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.61% for the last 200 days.

ASX Trading at 7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX rose by +6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. saw 25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.12 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 16.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.68. Total debt to assets is 26.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.