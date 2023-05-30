Arrival (ARVL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) has increased by 10.79 when compared to last closing price of 3.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 49.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/30/22 that Arrival Stock Soars as Microfactory Builds First Electric Van

Is It Worth Investing in Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Right Now?

The public float for ARVL is 6.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 28.77% of that float. The average trading volume for ARVL on May 30, 2023 was 575.70K shares.

ARVL’s Market Performance

ARVL’s stock has seen a 49.61% increase for the week, with a 70.40% rise in the past month and a -72.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.50% for Arrival The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 58.68% for ARVL’s stock, with a -83.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARVL Trading at -12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.88%, as shares surge +77.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL rose by +49.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Arrival saw -52.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arrival (ARVL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.