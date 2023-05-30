Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 50.18 compared to its previous closing price of 2.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 55.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) is above average at 26.70x. The 36-month beta value for AAIC is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AAIC is $5.50, which is $0.49 above than the current price. The public float for AAIC is 27.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of AAIC on May 30, 2023 was 91.00K shares.

AAIC’s Market Performance

The stock of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) has seen a 55.26% increase in the past week, with a 58.24% rise in the past month, and a 35.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for AAIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 57.75% for AAIC’s stock, with a 41.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAIC Trading at 55.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +57.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAIC rose by +53.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. saw 40.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAIC starting from BERCE DANIEL E, who purchase 3,041 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Jun 24. After this action, BERCE DANIEL E now owns 65,000 shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., valued at $10,038 using the latest closing price.

BERCE DANIEL E, the Director of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., purchase 46,959 shares at $3.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that BERCE DANIEL E is holding 61,959 shares at $149,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.37 for the present operating margin

+63.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stands at +32.30. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.