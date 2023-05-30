Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has gone up by 20.58% for the week, with a 25.81% rise in the past month and a 21.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.62% for RCUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.11% for RCUS’s stock, with a -3.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCUS is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is $43.08, which is $21.05 above the current market price. The public float for RCUS is 51.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.86% of that float. On May 30, 2023, RCUS’s average trading volume was 975.89K shares.

RCUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) has increased by 25.89 when compared to last closing price of 17.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCUS Trading at 21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +23.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +20.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.70. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Jarrett Jennifer, who sale 8,729 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jarrett Jennifer now owns 406,217 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $146,734 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $23.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 414,946 shares at $37,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.00 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at -238.39. The total capital return value is set at -32.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.83. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.44. Total debt to assets is 8.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.