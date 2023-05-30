Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock Experiences 21.83% Monthly Change

In the past week, AMAT stock has gone up by 7.18%, with a monthly gain of 21.83% and a quarterly surge of 21.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.13% for AMAT’s stock, with a 28.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is above average at 17.95x. The 36-month beta value for AMAT is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMAT is $138.36, which is -$1.13 below than the current price. The public float for AMAT is 834.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on May 30, 2023 was 6.29M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.28 in comparison to its previous close of 130.47, however, the company has experienced a 7.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Applied Materials to Build $4 Billion Chip Research Facility in Silicon Valley

AMAT Trading at 15.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.03% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +20.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.37. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 39.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Nalamasu Omkaram, who sale 29,444 shares at the price of $124.70 back on Mar 20. After this action, Nalamasu Omkaram now owns 194,298 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $3,671,667 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 6,813 shares at $117.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 98,332 shares at $800,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 42.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.39. Equity return is now at value 53.00, with 24.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.