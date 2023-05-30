Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TUYA is $2.44, which is $0.51 above than the current price. The public float for TUYA is 403.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of TUYA on May 30, 2023 was 452.34K shares.

TUYA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) has increased by 9.60 when compared to last closing price of 1.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TUYA’s Market Performance

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has experienced a 4.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.48% drop in the past month, and a -7.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for TUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.23% for TUYA’s stock, with a 15.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TUYA Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9150. In addition, Tuya Inc. saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.84 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc. stands at -70.22. The total capital return value is set at -17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.99. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tuya Inc. (TUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.94. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.