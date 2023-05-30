Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TAL Education Group (TAL)

The 36-month beta value for TAL is also noteworthy at -0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TAL is $7.61, which is $1.15 above than the current price. The public float for TAL is 501.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume of TAL on May 30, 2023 was 7.53M shares.

TAL) stock’s latest price update

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.98 compared to its previous closing price of 5.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL Education Group (TAL) has seen a -0.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.91% gain in the past month and a -17.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for TAL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for TAL’s stock, with a -3.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAL Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -17.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -13.30. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

In summary, TAL Education Group (TAL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.