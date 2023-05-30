Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX)

The 36-month beta value for SWTX is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWTX is $56.00, which is $28.08 above than the current price. The public float for SWTX is 54.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.11% of that float. The average trading volume of SWTX on May 30, 2023 was 703.75K shares.

SWTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) has dropped by -7.51 compared to previous close of 29.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SWTX’s Market Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has seen a -9.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.74% gain in the past month and a -9.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.35% for SWTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.15% for SWTX’s stock, with a 3.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SWTX Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX fell by -9.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.62. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. saw 6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence, who sale 1,750,000 shares at the price of $28.50 back on Mar 16. After this action, Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence now owns 3,081,307 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,875,000 using the latest closing price.

Hambleton Julie, the Director of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,106 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Hambleton Julie is holding 4,818 shares at $34,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

The total capital return value is set at -56.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.30. Equity return is now at value -57.70, with -51.50 for asset returns.

Based on SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.75.

Conclusion

In summary, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.