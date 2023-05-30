Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is above average at 31.02x. The 36-month beta value for NKE is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NKE is $136.43, which is $27.42 above than the current price. The public float for NKE is 1.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on May 30, 2023 was 6.03M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NKE) stock’s latest price update

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.03 in comparison to its previous close of 107.48, however, the company has experienced a -6.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/25/23 that Nike Sticks With Ja Morant’s Latest Sneaker Despite Rocky Rollout

NKE’s Market Performance

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has experienced a -6.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.47% drop in the past month, and a -9.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for NKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.35% for NKE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.67% for the last 200 days.

NKE Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -15.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE fell by -6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.96. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw -8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from PARKER MARK G, who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $120.86 back on May 12. After this action, PARKER MARK G now owns 1,355,871 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $13,294,600 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen Johanna, the VP: CORP CONTROLLER of NIKE Inc., sale 282 shares at $126.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Nielsen Johanna is holding 3,518 shares at $35,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +12.92. The total capital return value is set at 25.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.21. Equity return is now at value 36.00, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on NIKE Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 82.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.25. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In summary, NIKE Inc. (NKE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.