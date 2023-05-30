Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

The 36-month beta value for NAVB is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NAVB is $8.00, The public float for NAVB is 22.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of NAVB on May 30, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

NAVB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) has dropped by -7.00 compared to previous close of 0.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAVB’s Market Performance

NAVB’s stock has fallen by -10.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -62.64% and a quarterly drop of -70.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.42% for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.10% for NAVB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -65.74% for the last 200 days.

NAVB Trading at -58.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.37%, as shares sank -64.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVB fell by -10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1418. In addition, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -55.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21402.08 for the present operating margin

-492.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -23117.58. Equity return is now at value 226.20, with -405.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.