Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is above average at 10.10x. The 36-month beta value for JPM is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JPM is $160.83, which is $23.59 above than the current price. The public float for JPM is 2.91B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on May 30, 2023 was 14.72M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 135.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that JPMorgan Says U.S. Virgin Islands Failed to Stop Epstein

JPM’s Market Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has seen a -1.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.08% decline in the past month and a -3.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for JPM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for JPM’s stock, with a 5.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JPM Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.82. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Scher Peter, who sale 1,241 shares at the price of $140.08 back on May 19. After this action, Scher Peter now owns 43,815 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $173,836 using the latest closing price.

BACON ASHLEY, the Chief Risk Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 16,766 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that BACON ASHLEY is holding 195,356 shares at $2,263,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.