Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IFBD is $12.47, The public float for IFBD is 4.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of IFBD on May 30, 2023 was 522.51K shares.

IFBD) stock’s latest price update

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD)’s stock price has dropped by -11.68 in relation to previous closing price of 1.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IFBD’s Market Performance

IFBD’s stock has fallen by -0.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.24% and a quarterly drop of -69.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.38% for Infobird Co. Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.58% for IFBD’s stock, with a -74.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IFBD Trading at -44.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.23%, as shares sank -35.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFBD fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4179. In addition, Infobird Co. Ltd saw -59.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-150.12 for the present operating margin

+23.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infobird Co. Ltd stands at -143.89. The total capital return value is set at -90.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.77. Equity return is now at value -119.80, with -63.00 for asset returns.

Based on Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD), the company’s capital structure generated 32.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.60. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.