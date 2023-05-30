Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is above average at 12.03x. The 36-month beta value for FUTU is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FUTU is $439.60, which is $20.1 above than the current price. The public float for FUTU is 75.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.35% of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on May 30, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.07 compared to its previous closing price of 38.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

FUTU’s Market Performance

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has seen a -7.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.66% decline in the past month and a -25.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.07% for FUTU’s stock, with a -21.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUTU Trading at -18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -15.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.65. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw -10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.87 for the present operating margin

+86.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.