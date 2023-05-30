An In-Depth Look at Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) Stock Performance

The stock of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has seen a 8.23% increase in the past week, with a 18.72% gain in the past month, and a -7.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for TWLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.14% for TWLO’s stock, with a 2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is $64.78, which is $5.04 above the current market price. The public float for TWLO is 173.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On May 30, 2023, TWLO’s average trading volume was 4.81M shares.

TWLO) stock’s latest price update

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO)'s stock price has plunge by 3.93% in relation to previous closing price of 60.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 05/10/23 that Twilio Guidance Is 'Tough Pill to Swallow.' The Stock Is Sinking.

TWLO Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +18.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.91. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 27.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from DONIO ELENA A., who sale 7,622 shares at the price of $45.82 back on May 15. After this action, DONIO ELENA A. now owns 431,662 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $349,211 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Dana, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Twilio Inc., sale 1,977 shares at $45.49 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Wagner Dana is holding 157,506 shares at $89,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.