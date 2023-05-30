An In-Depth Look at Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) Stock Performance

In the past week, ATOS stock has gone up by 19.64%, with a monthly gain of 37.28% and a quarterly surge of 13.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.76% for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.09% for ATOS’s stock, with a 11.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATOS is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATOS is $4.63, which is $3.75 above than the current price. The public float for ATOS is 126.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. The average trading volume of ATOS on May 30, 2023 was 403.65K shares.

ATOS) stock’s latest price update

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATOS Trading at 22.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.45%, as shares surge +36.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOS rose by +19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7298. In addition, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. saw 64.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOS

Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -22.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.