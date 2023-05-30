American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD): A Technical Analysis

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) is $63.17, which is -$0.96 below the current market price. The public float for AMWD is 16.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMWD on May 30, 2023 was 111.00K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMWD) stock’s latest price update

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.31 compared to its previous closing price of 58.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMWD’s Market Performance

AMWD’s stock has risen by 16.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.50% and a quarterly rise of 9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for American Woodmark Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.66% for AMWD’s stock, with a 24.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMWD Trading at 25.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +26.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWD rose by +16.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.96. In addition, American Woodmark Corporation saw 31.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWD starting from Tang Vance W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $41.95 back on Jun 23. After this action, Tang Vance W now owns 57,594 shares of American Woodmark Corporation, valued at $419,500 using the latest closing price.

Culbreth Michael Scott, the PRESIDENT & CEO of American Woodmark Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $41.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Culbreth Michael Scott is holding 57,930 shares at $82,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Woodmark Corporation stands at +4.54. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.