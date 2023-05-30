AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has dropped by -1.28 compared to previous close of 4.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Movie-Theater Industry Pain Intensifies Even as Pandemic Eases

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMC is 1.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMC is $2.27, which is -$2.37 below the current price. The public float for AMC is 516.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMC on May 30, 2023 was 28.67M shares.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC’s stock has seen a -7.75% decrease for the week, with a -13.59% drop in the past month and a -39.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.29% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.03% for AMC’s stock, with a -28.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMC Trading at -8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 14.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on May 24. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 144,702,848 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $800,000 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 500,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 145,202,848 shares at $800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87. Equity return is now at value 34.50, with -9.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.