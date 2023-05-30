Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is above average at 15.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is $3.63, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABEV on May 30, 2023 was 17.64M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 2.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABEV’s Market Performance

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has experienced a 1.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.93% rise in the past month, and a 13.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for ABEV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for ABEV’s stock, with a 3.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABEV Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.